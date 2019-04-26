|
Major Robert P. Gates
Naples, FL - Major Robert P. Gates, U.S.A.F retired, 95 of Naples, FL, and formerly of West Yarmouth and Worcester, died peacefully Sunday April 21, 2019 at Avow Hospice in Naples.
He was the beloved husband of the late Edna (Gaylord) Gates who died in 2003. They had been married for 52 years.
Born, raised and educated in Mount Vernon, NY, Bob was the son of the late William Gates, Jr. and the late Estelle (Bailey) Gates. He was a graduate of Mount Vernon public schools, the University of Maryland, and Clark University in Worcester. As a young man, Bob participated in many national speed skating events. In the 1938 Silver Skates at Madison Square Garden in New York City, he was awarded the first-place trophy by boxer Jack Dempsey.
Bob served in the U.S. Army and Air Force for 23 years. In 1942 he enlisted and served overseas in England and France as a cryptographer in the Signal Corps. He was awarded a direct commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1951 and served in England, France, Miyako Jima, Japan and several U.S. bases throughout his career. His final assignment was in the southern Philippines as Communications Squadron Commander, for which he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal. He retired and was honorably discharged in 1968 with the rank of Major.
Following his retirement and prior to moving to Yarmouth in 1999, Bob lived in Worcester and worked for the Phalo Wire and Cable Co. and New England Envelope Co.
An active member of South Yarmouth United Methodist Church, Bob warmly greeted friends with a hug and a kind word. He volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels, for the , and homeless Overnights of Hospitality. Previously he was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Worcester for 5 decades.
Bob was an avid woodworker and loved to read. Through his actions and words, he promoted respect, kindness, generosity, and caring. The twinkle in his eye and his quick wit made a lasting impression. He left the world a better place.
He is survived by his children, whom he deeply cherished; Lynne of Chicopee, William of Norfolk, VA, and Jennifer and her husband, Carl Lundquist of Naples, FL; his three loving grandchildren, Celeste Cabana and her husband U.S.A.F. Major Timothy Cabana, and Amanda and Christian Bailey; and one great grandchild, Hadley Cabana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday April 30 in the South Yarmouth United Methodist Church, 322 Old Main St., South Yarmouth.
Interment will be private in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the South Yarmouth United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund Music Program, 322 Old Main St., South Yarmouth, MA 02664 or to the Air Force Aid Society, Hanscom Air Force Base, Bedford, MA 01731.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019