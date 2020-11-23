Malcolm R. Clifton - 89



Mendon, MA - Malcolm R. Clifton of Mendon, MA formerly of Mashpee, MA passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Wednesday November 18th at the age of 89. Malcolm had been battling an aggressive form of Thyroid Cancer.



Malcolm was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor Clifton who passed away unexpectedly on May 24th 2020.



Malcolm is survived by their three sons. Alan Clifton and his wife Melody of Windham, ME. Bruce Clifton and his wife Theresa of Mendon, MA. and Craig Clifton and his wife Cheryl of Milford, NH. He also leaves his sisters Virginia Fantarella of West Falmouth, MA and Nancy Wands of Poulsbo, WA.



Malcolm also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Megan, Josh, Jared, Jacob, Stephanie and Shawn, as well as four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Malcolm was born in Auburn, ME on August, 8th 1931. He attended Fall River High School, however left in his Junior Year to join the Coast Guard. He served in the Coast Guard for 6 years out of Boston aboard The USCGC Bibb.



Malcolm worked for Chrysler from 1961 - 1987, he retired as a Customer Relations Manager. Working for Chrysler had them living in many places such as CT, NJ, Grafton, MA and retiring in Mashpee, MA.



Malcolm was very active in the Masonic Lodge and became a Master Mason in 1985.



Malcolm enjoyed going to church and volunteering in his community, but his favorite time was always spent with family and friends. He was always known for his big smile, warm hugs and generosity. Malcolm would always go out of his way for those he loved.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Mashpee Congregational Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1796 Mashpee, MA 02649-1796





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store