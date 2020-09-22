Marc A. Kaijala, 58LANCASTER - Marc A. Kaijala, 58, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Fairview Hospital, Great Barrington, after being stricken ill while on a weekend retreat.He leaves his mother, Helene B. (Hedge) Kaijala Schott, of Clinton, formerly of Bolton; three brothers: Kraig M. Kaijala, and his wife, Toni, of Hubbardston, Christopher K. Kaijala, and his companion, Janice, of Muskegon, MI, and Peter E. Kaijala, and his wife, Debbie, of Hubbardston; a sister, M. Kim Purinton, and her husband, David, of Devens; his loving companion, Cynthia Mullett, of Princeton; many nieces, nephews, and their families.Marc was born in Clinton, and raised in Bolton, son of the late Ronald K. Kaijala. He was a graduate of Nashoba Regional High School.For many years until the time of his death, he worked as a self-employed Master Carpenter. In addition, he was involved in the Solar Panel Industry.A graduate of the "Sterling Men's Weekend," offered by the Sterling Institute of Relationship, an organization dedicated to transforming the quality of people's relationships. It was through this organization that Marc formed many meaningful friendships, and volunteered much of his time and talent to community projects which the group supports, including organizing suitcase drives for children in the foster care system, rebuilding women's shelters, and building bridges. He was a former member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton.Marc greatly enjoyed Deep Sea Fishing, and was proud to have reeled in a couple of large tuna during recent expeditions. He was a loving brother and uncle, who could always be counted on to lend a hand, be it for fixing things around the house, or building a treehouse for the younger generation to enjoy. Above all else, he was a loving and devoted son, who cared deeply for his beloved mother, Helene.Marc's family will gather to honor and remember his life at a graveside service on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in South Cemetery, South Bolton Road, Bolton. All are invited to attend. In accordance with current guidelines, attendees are required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing. For those who wish, the Kaijala family suggests that memorial donations be made to an organization with whom Marc volunteered many times over the years: Operation Elf, 1 Meadowbrook Drive, Andover, MA 01810. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.