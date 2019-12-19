|
|
Marc V. Maneus, 90
Worcester - Marc V. Maneus, of Worcester, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Christopher House of Worcester after a short illness. He was 90 years old and was surrounded at the end by his adoring family. His wife, Marie Elvira Maneus, passed away on July 20, 2004.
Marc was born, raised and educated in Petit-Goave, Haiti, he came to the United States 20 years ago and settled in Worcester, Massachusetts. Mr. Maneus worked as a Sheriff in Petit-Goave for 30 years. He was a proud farmer, and he enjoyed working the land and watching the splendor of his crops growing in the field. He was a dedicated father who had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Marc is survived by his three sons, Marc A. Maneus and his wife Sophonie; Jean Maneus; Cajuste Narcier and his wife Viola; four daughters, Marie T. Maneus, Jeanne A. Fevrier, Simone Moreau and her husband Marceau, Yanite Chevenfant and her husband Robert and Danielle Demero and her husband Magdson; a brother, Lessoyant Jean-Baptiste; 35 grandchildren and all his children from Haiti and other countries. He is predeceased by a daughter, Bernadette Maneus, his mother Charlisna Pierre-Charles and his father Siryan Maneus Jean-Baptiste.
His funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Nouvelle Arche Seventh Day Adventist Haitian Church, 64 Salisbury St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. To share your thoughts and memories of Marc, please visit his personal guestbook at
mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019