Marc J. Orsi, 43
WORCESTER - On Friday, November 20, 2020 Marc James Orsi, 43, of Worcester passed away after a fierce struggle with Substance Abuse.
Marc was born in Worcester where he attended North High School and was well-known, loved and respected person in the Grafton Hill Community. He was an active and proud member of the Boston Laborers Union, Local 223. Marc loved his job and considered it to be a true brotherhood.
Marc was a loving, compassionate, hard-working man who loved his children and family. He treated his friends as family and strangers as long-lost friends. Marc would always have the back of any underdog and give someone his last dollar if needed. He truly believed "Redemption is in Altruism." Marc was known for his smirk and contagious laugh. You usually heard him before you saw him because he was unusually loud. Marc was a history buff and loved to converse about past events and politics. Marc loved all New England sports teams, and especially loved playing baseball. As a kid, he loved to go fishing at Wachusett Reservoir, play baseball for Jack Barry Little League and participate in Friendly House basketball.
Marc will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and now his spirit is finally free. Marc was a loving son, brother, partner, uncle, friend, and father. He leaves behind four children, Delia Orsi, Giavanna Orsi, Haiden Orsi, and Violet Orsi; his mother, Sheila M. (Demers) Fulginiti of Worcester; two brothers, Paul A. Orsi and Carlo F. Orsi both of Worcester, and a sister, Carly A. Orsi of Florida. He also leaves two nieces, a grandniece, his aunt, Joanne Capite and his beloved childhood sweetheart, partner and mother to his youngest daughter, Carenza Jackson of Worcester. He is predeceased by his father and stepmother, Arthur "Butch" Orsi and Janice (Buell) Orsi; his stepfather, Michael Fulginiti.
"Despite what the disease does to someone's character, it cannot kill a spirit. He tried so hard and when he could not fight, it never meant he failed. Any reprieve from this illness is a success no matter how short or long a time. Nothing can take away your successes." -A.B.
Services for Marc will on Monday, November 30th from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial with his father will be held privately. A period of calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the funeral home.
*Social Distancing and the use of face masks will be required at the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Marc's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.www.mercadantefuneral.com