Marcela Bies Obituary
Marcela Bies, 93

Auburn - Marcela (Szwiec) Bies, 93, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Friday May 31, 2019 in Care One at Millbury.

She leaves a son, Kazimierz Bies and a daughter, Krystyna Szot both of Chicago; her daughter-in-law with whom she made her home Jolanta Bies of Auburn; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Marcela was born in Sanoka, Poland a daughter of the late Andrzej and Katarzyna (Rzepka) Szwiec.

Mrs. Bies was a seamstress for many years. Marcela was a devout member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. She loved to pray and to sew.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St, Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St, Worcester. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery will be private.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019
