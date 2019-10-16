|
|
Marcelino Hernandez
Southbridge - Marcelino Hernandez, 85, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15th 2019, in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Maria A. (Alicea) Hernandez; his five sons, Marcelino Hernandez, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Orlando, FL, Teodoro Hernandez of Southbridge, Pablo Hernandez and his wife Beth of Worcester, George Hernandez and his wife Lynn of Southbridge, and Enrique "Henry" Hernandez and his wife Carmen of Orlando, FL; his daughter, Maria Delcarmen Rodriguez of Southbridge; his three sisters, Fermina Hernandez of Philadelphia, PA, Romeda Hernandez of Puerto Rico and Santos Maria Hernandez of Philadelphia, PA; his brother, Angel Luis Hernandez of Puerto Rico; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Roberto Hernandez in 1984. He was also predeceased by three brothers, Antonio Hernandez, Ismael Hernandez and Roberto Hernandez; and three sisters, Emma Hernandez, Eleodora Hernandez and Luz Maria Hernandez. Marcelino was born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico the son of Pablo and Maria (Aviles) Hernandez and moved to Southbridge in 1958. His family was one of the first to move to Southbridge.
Marcelino worked at the Rand-Whitney Co. in Worcester for many years before retiring many years ago. He previously worked at the American Optical Co. in Southbridge, BW Shoe Shop in Webster and Press Wheel Co. in Southbridge. He was a very active member of St. Mary's Parish, now St. John Paul II Parish in Southbridge. Marcelino was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
His funeral will be held on Monday, Oct. 21st, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
www.morrillfuneralhome
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019