Marcella A. (Dexter) Aubin, 58
GRAFTON/OXFORD - Marcella A. (Dexter) Aubin, 58, of Demers Street and formerly of Oxford, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, after a long battle with Crohn's and Colitis. She is survived by her fiancé, Kurt S. Jorritsma of South Grafton; three children, Kristen A. Aubin of Southbridge, Richard N. Vallee Jr. and his fiancée Mandy Desjarlais of Waterbury, CT, and Nicholas A. Aubin and his fiancée Laura McEwan of Rutland; two stepchildren, Jacob Jorritsma of South Grafton and Lindsey Jorritsma of Northbridge; her aunt, Melody Brown of Gardner; 12 grandchildren, Faythe, Cynthia, Kaydence, Lukas, R.J., Ryland, Jacob Jr., Kylie, Alexis, Jessica, Allycia, and Bettie; and many more who considered her Ma and Babci, including Charlie, Jessie, Lilly, Jayce, Josh, Heather, and many other family members and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Raymond P. Aubin Sr. who died in 2008; and her brother, Russell A. Dexter Jr., who died in 2014, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. She was born in Webster, daughter of the late Russell A. and Stasia (Picchocki) Dexter Sr., and lived most of her life in Oxford before moving to South Grafton 8 years ago. She graduated from Bay Path R.V.T. High School in Charlton in 1979 and received her Associate's degree from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester in medical billing and coding.
Mrs. Aubin was a C.N.A. and home health aide for over 30 years. She was well-loved by the many people she cared for - many of whom considered her a close friend and family member once she cared for them. She had a gift with animals, loved nature, cooking, crocheting, knitting, crafts, and caring for her beautiful garden. Her education also included cosmetology from Bay Path and landscaping from Bay Path night school.
Calling hours and services will be private. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019