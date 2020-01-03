|
|
Marcia E. (Claprood) Laurens
Mesa, Arizona - Marcia E. (Claprood) Laurens, 77, passed away October 26, 2019.
Mrs. Laurens is survived by her husband of forty four years, Carl A. Laurens, Jr; four children, Rene Mailloux and his wife Suzanne of Gilbert, Arizona, Nina Kozchanowski and her husband Rick of Mesa, Arizona, Mark Mailloux and his wife April of Oxford, and Chris Mailloux and his wife Kim of Paxton; two sisters, Linda Richert of Dudley and Arlene Santerre of North Grosvenordale; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Mrs. Laurens was born in Webster, daughter of the late Everett Claprood and Cecelia (Bembenek) Claprood and lived most of her life in Webster before moving to Arizona. She worked at Stevens Linen in Dudley and then at St. Vincent's Hospital as a phlebotomist. Mrs.Laurens was skilled in crocheting and cake decorating as well as many other crafts.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beechwood Hotel, 363 Plantation Street, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen St., 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020