|
|
Marcia A. Norbeck, 73
SUTTON - Marcia A. Norbeck, 73, passed away Monday, January 27th 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.
Marcia leaves her son, Lorin Burrows and his wife, Mary of Princeton; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Amelia Burrows both of Princeton. She also leaves her mother, Virginia M. (Pepin) Norbeck of Millbury; a sister, Janet Cassidy and her husband, James of Millbury; a niece, Erin and a nephews, Mykael and Matthew; her beloved friends, Nancy Burbank, Carol Griener; many cousins and other family members. Marcia is predeceased by her husband, Paul K. Burrows and her father, Charles H. Norbeck.
Marcia graduated from Millbury High School in 1964. She worked in the Accounts Payable Department for Madison Cable of Worcester.
Marcia and Paul shared a loved of gardening, farming and growing their own produce. She was an avid tennis fan, loved music, her grandchildren, animals and her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Marcia was passionate about giving and she frequently made contributions to her favorite organizations, Northeast Animal Shelter and . The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Family and friends will remember and celebrate Marcia's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Saturday, Feb. 1st from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. Please visit Marcia's tribute & guestbook at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020