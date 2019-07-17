|
|
Marcia G. Snow, 95
Holden - Marcia (Graham) Snow, 95, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 after a brief hospitalization. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Alfred N. and Natalie D. (Ewer) Graham and had lived most of her life in Holden.
Her loving husband of 55 years, Edward R. Snow, passed away in 2000. She is survived by her children; Thomas G. Snow and his wife, Karen Meriwether, Edward R. Snow, Jr. and his wife, Robin and Martha J. Bigelow and her husband, David; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Snow and her granddaughter, Amy Lynn Snow.
Marcia graduated from Leicester High School and the Salter Secretarial School. In addition to raising her children, she was a beloved kindergarten teacher for 15 years at the First Congregational Church of Holden as well as being a professional calligrapher. She was member of the First Congregational Church of Holden, the local Model T Auto Club with her husband and was active in the Worcester Dance Assembly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private committal service will be held at Pond Cemetery in Bradford, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lake Massasecum Improvement Association, P.O. Box 15, Bradford, NH 03221. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 17 to July 21, 2019