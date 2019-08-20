|
Marcial Alicea, 82
Southbridge - On Friday, August 16, 2019, Marcial Alicea, our father, walked into Heaven to be with our Lord.
The funeral will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, from Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA. Calling hours will be from 9-10:30AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM at Notre Dame Church, 446 Main Street, Southbridge, MA. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Charlton Street, Southbridge.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019