|
|
Marcin Nowak
Worcester - Marcin Nowak, 36, of Worcester passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jillian (Gouveia) Nowak, his son Anthony and his daughter Cali. Marcin is also survived by his mother Wiesia Nowak, his sister Vanessa Nowak and his brother Nicolas Peluso, all of Worcester, his father Joseph and his wife Jadzia Nowak, and sister Victoria Nowak all of Dudley, as well as his grandmother Genowefa Parzych of Worcester and his grandmother Modesta Nowak of Poland. He leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Marcin also leaves his two fur-babies Benji and Mia.
Funeral will be held on Monday April 8, 2019 at Henry-Dirsa Funeral Home, 33 Ward St., Worcester MA with a Mass at 10:30 in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home are Sunday April 7, 2019 from 5pm-7pm.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019