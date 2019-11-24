|
Marco L. Cornaro, 97
WESTBOROUGH - Marco L. Cornaro, 97, of Westborough, formerly of Easton, MA, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home. He was the husband of the late Mary J. (Veneto) Cornaro.
Born in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Achille and Sylvia (Zompetti) Cornaro. He was raised and educated in Marlborough and was a 1938 graduate of Marlborough High School. He also graduated the College of the Holy Cross in 1950.
During WW II he served with the United States Army Air Corp attaining the rank of Sergeant.
Mr. Cornaro was employed as the Chief of Building Management at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Jamaica Plain.
He has been a resident of Westborough for four years where he was surrounded by his new friends at the Highlands and had previously lived in Easton for 55 years. He was an avid golfer and was a former member of Pine Oaks Golf Club in Easton.
He is survived by his five children, Mark J. Cornaro and his wife, Elizabeth, of Gloucester, MA, Peter A. Cornaro of Brookline, Paul E. Cornaro of Swansea, Mary C. Cornaro of Germany and Michael R. Cornaro and his wife, Gail, of Westborough; one brother, Alfred Cornaro and his wife, Sandy, of Virginia Beach, VA and two grandchildren, Matthew and Jason Cornaro.
He was the brother of the late Robert and Alchest Cornaro.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, December 1, from 2 to 4 P.M. at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or at doctorswithoutborders.org
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019