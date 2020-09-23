Marcus B. Prendergast, 38
Shrewsbury - Marcus David Prendergast, 38, formerly of Shrewsbury, crossed the bar on September 17th, 2020 at his home in Battery Park, N.Y. A proud alumnus of St. John's High and Harvard University, he found as much joy in thwarting electronic warfare from rogue nation states as he did plying the waters of the St. Lawrence River, N.Y.
At a young age he well superseded his peers in the IT field, being one of the youngest men to take the cover of SC magazine as CSO for ITG. He traveled much of Europe, Iceland and Greenland, and possessed a love of perfecting the French language and cuisine.
Marcus had a great passion for New York City which he called home. He took many opportunities to give back to the community that he loved so dearly. Through volunteering he touched the lives of the children of 911 victims to bring comfort and stability back into their daily routine. He shared his pride and deep historical knowledge as a Central Park volunteer guide. His love of art manifest in his work with the Met and The Frick Museums in NYC. Because of this great love for NYC, some could say the city took his soul.
Now unchained of his mortal bounds he departs this Earth undefeated in Scrabble and canasta. His loving family hopes he brushes up in Monopoly and cribbage for an everlasting tournament in the afterlife.
As he joins his late brother Jason, he leaves behind his parents Kevin and Calli, his brother Sean, niece Mabel and lifetime partner Ramsey. He leaves behind many loving aunts and uncles along with many more cousins, all of whom he adored.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation period on Saturday, September 26th from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. His funeral service will follow at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Marcus's honor to, The Frick Collection, Attn: Angie Calderwood,1 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 or St. John's High School, 378 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To view Marcus's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
.