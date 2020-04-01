|
Marek Macko, 63
Worcester - Marek Macko, 63, of Worcester died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital. He is survived by his wife Marianna (Ustach) Macko. He also leaves his children, Mariusz Macko and his wife Katarzyna of Oxford, Anna Geheran and her husband Michael of Newburgh, New York, Monika Deptula and her husband Grzegorz; seven grandchildren; brothers, Andrzej Macko of Worcester and Stanislaw Macko of Poland; sisters, Jadwiga Parzych of Auburn, Halina Chojnowska and Irena Wegrowska of Poland. He was born a son of Józef and Henryka (Zelazna) Macko in Lomza, Poland.
Marek immigrated to the United States with his family in 1990. He worked over twenty-five years at Metso USA Inc. and was an active member of the Polish Naturalization Independent (PNI) Club in Worcester, where he served on the board of directors. Marek's work ethic, energy and integrity brought him success in these endeavors. He will be best remembered as a devoted husband and father, proud grandfather and loyal friend to many. Marek loved spending free time with family and friends, where he never hesitated to put his skills to use helping them with home improvement projects, devising new and unique ways to fix things. Helping others brought Marek immense joy. His selflessness and generosity both inspired and comforted those fortunate enough to know him. Marek's hobbies included gardening and fishing to name a few. He was best known for his homemade smoked meats and made sure that his friends and family were well supplied with tasty kielbasa. Marek especially loved being a grandfather. He was always sharing pictures and videos of his grandchildren as they were growing up, always laughing, beaming and so proud. The joy he expressed when speaking about his kids and grandkids was infectious. Marek will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Due to the current circumstances and respecting precautionary measures, the funeral will be held privately on Friday, April 3, 2020 and will be live streamed at 11:00am at www.olcworcester.com. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family and invites condolences to be left at
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020