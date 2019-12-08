|
Margaret A. (Watson) Amiot, 86
HOLDEN/NORTH OXFORD - Margaret A. (Watson) Amiot, 86, died Friday, December 6, 2019, in her home. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph W. Amiot; five children, Mary Gough of Auburn, Joseph Amiot and his wife Anne of Auburn, Jacqueline Miller and her husband David of Thompson, CT; David Amiot and his wife Alice of North Grafton, and Laurie Gardner and her husband James of Holden; five grandchildren, Daniel Gough of Harwich, Christopher Miller of Lewiston, ME, Matthew Amiot of Auburn, Catherine Gardner of Holden, and Maggie Gardner of Holden; and many beloved nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two brothers, Walter Watson and Lawrence Watson; and a sister, Eileen Alex. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Walter C. and Eileen A. (Keeney) Watson, and lived in Auburn for several years and North Oxford for 44 years, before moving to Holden in 2002. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1952.
Mrs. Amiot was a cashier at Park and Shop in Auburn for 17 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. Ann's Church in North Oxford. She was a kind and gracious woman whose life reflected her strong faith. She dedicated her life to caring for her parents, husband, and family. She cherished friendships and time with her family. She always maintained a positive attitude and truly enjoyed the time she spent interacting with her friends and family.
The family would like to thank everyone who cared for and loved Margaret throughout her life, especially her devoted physician Dr. Michal A. Galica and most recently her VNA nursing and hospice team.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Ann's Church, 652 Main St., North Oxford. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Calling hours are Thursday from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cape Abilities, 895 Mary Dunn Rd., Hyannis, MA 02601, or to the VNA Care Hospice, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019