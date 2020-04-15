Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Arena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Arena

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Arena, 92

Shrewsbury - Margaret (Palumbo) "Peg" Arena, 92, formerly of Shrewsbury passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Beaumont Nursing Home in Westborough, Massachusetts, after a period of declining health. She was married for 73 years to Alfred Arena, who passed away on February 29,2020.

Peg was the daughter of Giustina (Setta) and Vincenzo Palumbo. She grew up in the Shrewsbury Street area of Worcester and later lived in Shrewsbury for over 55 years with her husband and two sons Richard and Donald Arena.

She is survived by a son, Donald of Lincoln Nebraska; her grandchildren, Zachary and Nicholas Arena of Lincoln NE and Nicole Dispersio of Hudson, MA; and 4 great grandchildren, Miah, Jackson, Nicholas & Cole. She also leaves a brother Lawrence Palumbo of Worcester; several nieces and nephews, including, Ronald & Paul Giorgio, who served as her care givers.

Peg was pre- deceased by her son, Richard Arena; and by 2 brothers and 3 sisters, Frank and Joseph Palumbo, Grace Frisari, Theresa Pepi, and Rita DiTerlizzi.

She was a graduate of Commerce High School and retired as executive assistant at the Massachusetts Criminal Justice Training Academy, a job she was proud to hold. Prior to that she was a long-time employee of the former Worcester County National Bank.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date, at the convenience of her family.

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -