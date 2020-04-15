|
Margaret Arena, 92
Shrewsbury - Margaret (Palumbo) "Peg" Arena, 92, formerly of Shrewsbury passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Beaumont Nursing Home in Westborough, Massachusetts, after a period of declining health. She was married for 73 years to Alfred Arena, who passed away on February 29,2020.
Peg was the daughter of Giustina (Setta) and Vincenzo Palumbo. She grew up in the Shrewsbury Street area of Worcester and later lived in Shrewsbury for over 55 years with her husband and two sons Richard and Donald Arena.
She is survived by a son, Donald of Lincoln Nebraska; her grandchildren, Zachary and Nicholas Arena of Lincoln NE and Nicole Dispersio of Hudson, MA; and 4 great grandchildren, Miah, Jackson, Nicholas & Cole. She also leaves a brother Lawrence Palumbo of Worcester; several nieces and nephews, including, Ronald & Paul Giorgio, who served as her care givers.
Peg was pre- deceased by her son, Richard Arena; and by 2 brothers and 3 sisters, Frank and Joseph Palumbo, Grace Frisari, Theresa Pepi, and Rita DiTerlizzi.
She was a graduate of Commerce High School and retired as executive assistant at the Massachusetts Criminal Justice Training Academy, a job she was proud to hold. Prior to that she was a long-time employee of the former Worcester County National Bank.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date, at the convenience of her family.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020