Margaret Arnold
Margaret Arnold, 98

Grafton - Margaret (Waite) Arnold, 98, died peacefully at home September 18, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, two granddaughters, and two great grandsons. She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Warren D. Arnold, Jr. She attended Winsor school and Smith College. She loved tennis, photography, carpentry, travel, music and singing, and her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor, and often remarked on what a wonderful and adventurous life she had had. In lieu of a service we ask that you raise a glass and toast this remarkable woman. Donations in her memory may be made to The Grafton Public Library 53 North Main St. North Grafton MA 01536.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
