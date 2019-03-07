|
Margaret J. Beer, 77
West Brookfield - Margaret J. "Peggy" (Sweet) Beer, 77, of West Brookfield died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center with her family by her side.
She leaves her son, Richard K. Beer and his wife Janis of Spencer; her brother Jimmy Sweet of Ware, two sisters, Sheryl Kordek and Maude Maseau both of Florida; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Darrell Beer, her husband of 50 years, Richard W. Beer and seven siblings. She was born in and grew up in Spencer, daughter of the late William H. and Josephine (Pavlak) Beer and later lived in Florida and then 45 years in Spencer before moving to West Brookfield in 2009.
Margaret owned and operated Industrial Stitching for over 25 years, before retiring in 2008.
She was an active member of West Brookfield Senior Center and delivered Meals on Wheels to local seniors for many years. Peggy also had an extensive collection of pigs, big and small, that brought her joy and a smile to everyone's face.
A Graveside Service for Margaret will be held privately. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Second Chance Animal Shelter, Inc., P.O Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019