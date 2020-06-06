Margaret J. Blackburn (Stewart), 85
Grafton - Margaret ("Peg") Blackburn, age 85, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family in Harwich Port, MA on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A long-time resident of Harwich Port and Grafton, MA, Peg was born on August 27, 1934, in Pittsfield, MA, the daughter of Charles E. ("Chuck") Stewart and Margaret A. (Tewhill) Stewart.
Peg grew up in Pittsfield, MA and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1952. She attended the University of Massachusetts, graduating with a degree in Biochemistry in 1956 and began her professional career with Proctor & Gamble. In 1958, she returned to Massachusetts to marry the love of her life, Thomas E. Blackburn, who became her inseparable partner for the next 61 years. Peg was known to all as a selfless, tireless, fun-loving adventurer who was as comfortable working in prestigious research labs as she was building snow forts in the back yard with her children and grandchildren. The daughter of a former football player and long-time coach, she developed an affinity for athletics at an early age which continued to flourish during her husband's long tenure as athletic director and coach at Grafton High School and Worcester Academy. She was a constant presence in the gyms and at the ball fields and reveled in hosting team dinners and post season gatherings for coaching staffs. While raising four children was her primary focus, Peg's interests, both professional and personal, were broad and varied. She loved books, crossword puzzles, music and was an avid traveler, trekking across the globe well into her seventies. She treasured times with extended family, numerous life-long friends and her Chi Omega sorority sisters - always prepared to lead the banter, prompt the laughter and break into song. For years, she insisted on driving her manual transmission Volkswagen Beetles and was disappointed when she had to trade for a Jetta, which she kept ready and waiting in the garage for her next trip. She was awed by nature, never failing to point out the full moon through the trees or the red cardinal at her feeder and never missing an opportunity to body surf the ocean waves, catch a snowflake on her tongue, enjoy a walk on the cranberry bogs or relish a Cape Cod sunset.
In addition to her husband Tom, Peg is survived by her children, Tracey Crowell of Harwich, MA, Thomas Blackburn and his wife Maria of Winchester, MA, Kelly Blackburn Curran and her husband Eoin of Medford, MA and James Blackburn and his wife Abigail of Southborough, MA. Peg will also be missed by her eight grandchildren Cody, Jesseca, Caleigh, and Gabrielle Crowell; Benjamin, Sydney, Cole and Jake Blackburn; and one great-grandchild, Carver Wingate Crowell. She was predeceased by her brother Edward A. ("Ted") Stewart.
The funeral will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 671 Route 28, Harwich Port, MA or the UMass Alumni Network of Cape Cod.
Notes of comfort may be made to the family a WWW.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Grafton - Margaret ("Peg") Blackburn, age 85, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family in Harwich Port, MA on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A long-time resident of Harwich Port and Grafton, MA, Peg was born on August 27, 1934, in Pittsfield, MA, the daughter of Charles E. ("Chuck") Stewart and Margaret A. (Tewhill) Stewart.
Peg grew up in Pittsfield, MA and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1952. She attended the University of Massachusetts, graduating with a degree in Biochemistry in 1956 and began her professional career with Proctor & Gamble. In 1958, she returned to Massachusetts to marry the love of her life, Thomas E. Blackburn, who became her inseparable partner for the next 61 years. Peg was known to all as a selfless, tireless, fun-loving adventurer who was as comfortable working in prestigious research labs as she was building snow forts in the back yard with her children and grandchildren. The daughter of a former football player and long-time coach, she developed an affinity for athletics at an early age which continued to flourish during her husband's long tenure as athletic director and coach at Grafton High School and Worcester Academy. She was a constant presence in the gyms and at the ball fields and reveled in hosting team dinners and post season gatherings for coaching staffs. While raising four children was her primary focus, Peg's interests, both professional and personal, were broad and varied. She loved books, crossword puzzles, music and was an avid traveler, trekking across the globe well into her seventies. She treasured times with extended family, numerous life-long friends and her Chi Omega sorority sisters - always prepared to lead the banter, prompt the laughter and break into song. For years, she insisted on driving her manual transmission Volkswagen Beetles and was disappointed when she had to trade for a Jetta, which she kept ready and waiting in the garage for her next trip. She was awed by nature, never failing to point out the full moon through the trees or the red cardinal at her feeder and never missing an opportunity to body surf the ocean waves, catch a snowflake on her tongue, enjoy a walk on the cranberry bogs or relish a Cape Cod sunset.
In addition to her husband Tom, Peg is survived by her children, Tracey Crowell of Harwich, MA, Thomas Blackburn and his wife Maria of Winchester, MA, Kelly Blackburn Curran and her husband Eoin of Medford, MA and James Blackburn and his wife Abigail of Southborough, MA. Peg will also be missed by her eight grandchildren Cody, Jesseca, Caleigh, and Gabrielle Crowell; Benjamin, Sydney, Cole and Jake Blackburn; and one great-grandchild, Carver Wingate Crowell. She was predeceased by her brother Edward A. ("Ted") Stewart.
The funeral will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 671 Route 28, Harwich Port, MA or the UMass Alumni Network of Cape Cod.
Notes of comfort may be made to the family a WWW.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.