Margaret A. (Cristo) Boutilier, 91
Millbury - Margaret A. (Cristo) Boutilier, 91, passed away Friday, May 31st in UMass Memorial Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Margaret's husband, Lawrence O. "Boots" Boutilier, passed away in 2015. She leaves a daughter, Diane Brisson and her husband, Stephan, and a son Tim Boutilier, and his companion Linda McGuirk, all of Millbury; six grandchildren: Heather (Boutilier) Stoddard and her husband Michael of Sutton, Matt Brisson, Ashley (Brisson) Rajchel and her husband Shawn, Ryan Boutilier, Adam McClintock and his fiance Karen Weatherbee, and John McClintock all of Millbury; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Mary (Janovsky) Cristo and five siblings, James W. Cristo, Jr., Joseph F. Cristo, Thomas N. Cristo, Beatrice Trombowicz and Helen Warren; her daughter-in-law Lynn Boutilier, a niece and several nephews.
Marge worked at the spinning mill, where she met Boots. They raised two children on Dorothy Pond. Her most treasured job was as the matriarch of Cristo Village, tending to all the family in the neighborhood and being a trusted confidant. Many summers were spent vacationing at Hampton Beach with Boots and her children, and in later years with grandchildren, and then great-grandchildren. Marge loved cooking, either making galumpkis and knedlikys for family members or teaching the kids how to make fried dough and apple strudel. Marge was a strong, independent, kindhearted woman who devoted her life to her family.
Family and friends will honor and remember Margaret's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, June 6th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 7th at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton Street in Worcester. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery, Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at Attn: Walk to End Alzheimer's 100 North Parkway, Suite 105 Worcester, MA 01605 or online. Please visit Margaret's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 6, 2019