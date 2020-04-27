|
Margaret M. Bowe, "Peggy", 91
CUMBERLAND, RI - Margaret M. Bowe, "Peggy", 91, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William J. Bowe. They would have been married 69 years in June. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Holloran) Coleman. Peggy was a long-time member of the Y Wives Club. She also enjoyed taking frequent walks at the Emerald Square Mall and enjoyed socializing with her friends. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Michael Bowe and wife, Gayle, of Shrewsbury, MA, Brian Bowe of Cumberland, Shawn Bowe of Cumberland, and Patricia Bowe and her husband, David, of North Kingstown, her seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Edward Coleman and her sister, Sr. Anne Marie Coleman, RSM. She was the mother of the late David W. Bowe and the sister of the late William P. Coleman. The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Raphael Academy Annual Fund, 123 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860, in memory of Peggy, would be appreciated. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.
