Margaret M. Brooks, 80
Dudley - Margaret M. "Peggy" (Foley) Brooks, 80, of Dudley died Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Beth Israel Hospital, Boston with her family at her side.
She leaves her husband of 59 years, Leslie H. Brooks; a son, Charles L. Brooks and his wife Mary of Dudley; 2 daughters, Margaret R. Osgood and her husband Kevin, and Deborah A. Puchovsky and her husband Milosh, all of Mendon; 7 grandchildren, Anthony, Robert, Angelica, Noah, Gabrielle, Jake and Corinne; nieces and nephews. Her sister, Anne Bjorkman of Marlborough, died on October 16, 2019.
She was born on April 26, 1939 in Worcester, the daughter of Charles J. and Zita V. (Trainor) Foley. She graduated from Saint Peter's High School in 1957, where she was the starring lead in the annual operetta. She was also the lead in the singing group "The Fabulons," which performed to large audiences in various parishes in the area. She graduated from Saint Vincent School of Nursing in 1960.
As a registered nurse, she worked for 33 years at Hubbard Regional Hospital in Webster, now Harrington Healthcare at Hubbard, retiring as the head nurse of Ward C in 2000.
Peggy spent many happy years traveling and spending winters in Florida with husband and her Nichols College friends. She was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church. Her main focus in life was her family.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, January 16, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Road, Dudley. Burial will be in Saint Anthony's Cemetery, Webster. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, January 15, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020