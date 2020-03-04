|
Margaret Anna (Murphy) Carlin, 95
Holland, MI - Margaret (Peggy) Murphy Carlin, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother died peacefully at her home on February 4. A native of Lowell and Worcester, she lived on Long Island, NY and in Ocala, FL before moving to Holland. Margaret was a World War II veteran, serving as a WAVE in Washington DC.
She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Murphy, mother, Mildred Allen Murphy, sister Mary Murphy Donahue, and brothers Francis (Frank), William (Bill), and John,(Jackie.) all of Worcester, MA. Also preceding her were her much-loved husband, Edwin Carlin, Sr and their son, Edwin Carlin, Jr.
She leaves behind three daughters, Elaine Carlin Teall (Gary), Cynthia Carlin Drake, and Dorothy Thompson Carbbone (Michael), eleven grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Per Margaret's wishes, she will be laid to rest next to Edwin in the Florida National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held there on July 17 of this year.
Family and friends in Massachusetts are invited to leave memories or messages for her daughters through the Obituary Listings at simplycremationservice.com or through this email: [email protected]
She is greatly missed.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020