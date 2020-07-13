Margaret S. (Fox) Cotton, 88WORCESTER - Margaret "Peggy" S. (Fox) Cotton, 88, passed away peacefullyon March 12, 2020 at Knollwood Nursing Center from Alzheimer's disease. She grew up in Tiverton, RI, the daughter of Thomas E. and Alida G. (Simmons) Fox.Peggy is survived by her husband Howard H. Cotton and their 3 children, George Cotton of Grafton; Patricia Cotton of Somersworth, NH and Judith Moran of Hebron, CT; three grandchildren, Nolan, Madeleine and Ellen Cotton of Boston, MA; and three nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Alida Jean Hill. She attended Rogers High School in Newport, RI (class of 1949) and graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine (class of 1953). She met the love of her life, Howie at Bates and they were married in Tiverton, RI on June 30, 1956. Peggy was the office manager for her husband's dental practice working side by side with him for many years. She was a talented artist working with watercolors and her floral watercolors were truly exceptional; there are many hanging in the homes of friends and family. She also created Christmas cards for many years – those too became family collectors' items. She was known by all for her infectious smile, generous spirit and warm nature - to know Peggy was to love her. Her family andfriends felt lucky to have her in their lives and she will be sorely missed.A private committal service will be held July 25, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery in Tiverton, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Office of College Advancement, Bates College, 2 Andrews Rd., Lewiston, ME 04240-6208. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit