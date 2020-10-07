Margaret M. Dahlstrom
Grafton - Margaret M. (Graves) Dahlstrom, 86, passed away October 4, 2020 after an illness at CareOne in Millbury. Marge was born April 10, 1934 in Worcester, MA daughter of the late Irene (Callahan) and William Graves. Her husband of 50 years, Carl E. Dahlstrom passed away in 2008.
She worked for New England Telephone for many years and retired from Wyman Gordon in N. Grafton.
Marge loved music, including playing her piano/organ, baking for her family for the numerous family gatherings, dancing at the Frohsinn Club, and quilting. She will be greatly missed by her 5 children: Diane E. Courtois (Mark), Deborah A. Malboeuf (Scott), Donna J. Chesna (Michael), Daniel C. Dahlstrom and David W. Dahlstrom (Stephanie Zenaro). She also leaves 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, her brother James Graves (Gale), and sister-in-law, Ann Dahlstrom, as well as many nieces and nephews. Marge was also predeceased by 8 other siblings: William, John, Bern, and Al Graves, Eileen Eramo, Patricia Thomas, Sr. Doris Graves and Janet Luff.
A Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday October 7th at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church in North Grafton followed by her burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton.
Our family wishes to thank all staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, as well as the wonderful staff at Care One for their welcoming and supportive care.
Donations can be made to a charity of your choice
or simply to do an act of kindness.
