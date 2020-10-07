1/1
Margaret Dahlstrom
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Dahlstrom

Grafton - Margaret M. (Graves) Dahlstrom, 86, passed away October 4, 2020 after an illness at CareOne in Millbury. Marge was born April 10, 1934 in Worcester, MA daughter of the late Irene (Callahan) and William Graves. Her husband of 50 years, Carl E. Dahlstrom passed away in 2008.

She worked for New England Telephone for many years and retired from Wyman Gordon in N. Grafton.

Marge loved music, including playing her piano/organ, baking for her family for the numerous family gatherings, dancing at the Frohsinn Club, and quilting. She will be greatly missed by her 5 children: Diane E. Courtois (Mark), Deborah A. Malboeuf (Scott), Donna J. Chesna (Michael), Daniel C. Dahlstrom and David W. Dahlstrom (Stephanie Zenaro). She also leaves 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, her brother James Graves (Gale), and sister-in-law, Ann Dahlstrom, as well as many nieces and nephews. Marge was also predeceased by 8 other siblings: William, John, Bern, and Al Graves, Eileen Eramo, Patricia Thomas, Sr. Doris Graves and Janet Luff.

A Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday October 7th at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church in North Grafton followed by her burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton.

Our family wishes to thank all staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, as well as the wonderful staff at Care One for their welcoming and supportive care.

Donations can be made to a charity of your choice or simply to do an act of kindness.

A Book of Memories to share a special message with her family or favorite memory is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roney Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved