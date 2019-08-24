|
|
Margaret R. (Mezzano) De Verdi, 99
WORCESTER - Margaret R. (Mezzano) De Verdi, 99 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center with her family by her side.
Margaret was born in Worcester, one of seven children to Italian immigrants, Salvatore and Concetta (Musiello) Mezzano. She was a graduate of Commerce High School in 1938 and has been a lifelong resident of Worcester. Margaret was the manager of People's Savings Bank in Auburn for 18 years before her retirement in 1982. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. Margaret was an avid golfer who was a member and league treasurer of Greenhill Country Club, and the Worcester County Women's Golf Association. She also belonged to two bowling leagues: one with family, and, in her retirement, one with friends.
Margaret was an outstanding cook and was well-known for her Southern Italian cuisine. For many years she happily hosted family gatherings where everyone would enjoy the food and the company. Family always came first; she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Margaret's husband of 62 years, Matthew A. De Verdi passed away on February 3, 2004. She is survived by her son, Matthew A. De Verdi of California; her three daughters, Cassandra R. McGrath of Holden, Beverly A. Aijala and her husband Robert of Florida, and Gina M. Wasgatt and her husband Jack of Holden; six grandchildren, Kelly McGrath Edwards and her husband Bruce of California, Susan McGrath of Leominster, Sandra Brown and her husband Randy of California, Adam Aijala and his wife Julie of Colorado, Andrew Wasgatt and his wife Sara of Colorado, and Joseph Wasgatt and his wife Jill of Worcester; seven great grandchildren, Angelina, Emerson, Jayden, Jaxon, Alexandra, Travis, and Logan; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by six siblings and their spouses, Joe Mezzano and his wife Helen, Frank Mezzano and his wife Yvonne, Charles (Coke) Mezzano and his wife Mary, Grace Nigro and her husband Pat, Eleanor Humes and her husband Jack, and Mary Di Terlizzi and her husband Mike.
Services for Margaret will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a procession to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28th from 5-7 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to: Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 23 Fales St., Worcester, MA. 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019