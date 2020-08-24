1/1
Margaret Durgin
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret (Marshall) Durgin, 74

Dudley - Margaret (Marshall) Durgin,74, of Webster passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22nd surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born July 22, 1946 in Kilwinning Ayrshire, Scotland to the late Andrew and Jessie Marshall.

She leaves her daughter and son in law Jodi and Scott Peck and her two grandchildren who were her pride and joy-Spencer and Raegan Peck all of Dudley. She also leaves behind her sister Jean Moore and her husband Robert of Ellenboro, North Carolina, her cousin Martha Smilie and her family and her in law family who she remained close with. She also leaves behind several very close friends who were family to her-The Posse-Sue, Joyce, Rosemary, Simone and Paula as well as Joanne, Maureen and Dick among many other long time friends. She was predeceased by her son Christopher Durgin.

Maggie graduated Commerce High School in 1964 and worked for Allmerica Financial for over 30 years. After retirement she drove a school bus in the Dudley/Charlton area. She loved to travel and the beach.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Diane Lavallee who helped care for her throughout her illness, the entire VNA care team, especially Paulette and Neidy and her care coordinator Renee from the Reliant team.

Visiting Hours to celebrate Maggie's life will be held Saturday, August 29 from 2 to 4pm with a Prayer Service at 3:30pm in Callahan Fay Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Burial will be private in Hope Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: VNA Hospice and Palliative Care 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
03:30 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved