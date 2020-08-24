Margaret (Marshall) Durgin, 74Dudley - Margaret (Marshall) Durgin,74, of Webster passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22nd surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born July 22, 1946 in Kilwinning Ayrshire, Scotland to the late Andrew and Jessie Marshall.She leaves her daughter and son in law Jodi and Scott Peck and her two grandchildren who were her pride and joy-Spencer and Raegan Peck all of Dudley. She also leaves behind her sister Jean Moore and her husband Robert of Ellenboro, North Carolina, her cousin Martha Smilie and her family and her in law family who she remained close with. She also leaves behind several very close friends who were family to her-The Posse-Sue, Joyce, Rosemary, Simone and Paula as well as Joanne, Maureen and Dick among many other long time friends. She was predeceased by her son Christopher Durgin.Maggie graduated Commerce High School in 1964 and worked for Allmerica Financial for over 30 years. After retirement she drove a school bus in the Dudley/Charlton area. She loved to travel and the beach.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Diane Lavallee who helped care for her throughout her illness, the entire VNA care team, especially Paulette and Neidy and her care coordinator Renee from the Reliant team.Visiting Hours to celebrate Maggie's life will be held Saturday, August 29 from 2 to 4pm with a Prayer Service at 3:30pm in Callahan Fay Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Burial will be private in Hope Cemetery.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: VNA Hospice and Palliative Care 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608