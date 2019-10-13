|
Margaret R. Durling, 94
CHARLTON/AUBURN - Margaret R. (Courcelle) Durling, 94, of Charlton and formerly of Auburn, died peacefully on Friday October 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife to the late Roderic A. Durling, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Thomas W. and Susie (Wilson) Courcelle. Margaret was a graduate of Fitchburg High School and Stevens Business College. She was employed at General Electric in Fitchburg, until she married Roderic, then settling in Auburn in 1951 to raise their family. She began a lengthy career as a receptionist for several area doctor's offices, retiring in 1998.
Margaret was a member of Comwoleis (Comradeship Work and Leisure), a former Girl Scout group, for over 63 years. While she lived in Auburn, she was a Town Meeting member and was the secretary for the Auburn Historical Society for 24 years. She is a longtime member of St. Joseph's Church in Auburn. Margaret always looked forward to camping vacations with her family and friends. She was a member of the Charlton Senior Center and its' Golden Age Club.
Margaret is survived by her children, Michael E. Durling and his wife Lynn of Naples, ME, Kevin P. Durling of Boulder, CO, Patricia M. Pollett and her husband Thomas of Dudley, Cynthia G. Durling-Landry and her husband Richard of Charlton, with whom she has lived for the past 18 years; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by a daughter, Marilyn A. Hulbert, who died in 2002, a son, Curt A. Durling, who died in 2017; as well as her brother, Thomas W. Courcelle, who died in 1987.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Margaret's family between 9:00 and 10:30 AM on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA, followed by a funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA. Burial be with her husband at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margaret's name may be made to the Kurt Hattin Homes for Children, P.O. Box 127, Westminster, VT 05158. To leave a note of condolence for Margaret's family or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019