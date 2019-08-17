|
Margaret "Maggie" C. Early (Curran), 66
Holden - Margaret "Maggie" C. Early (Curran), 66, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 surrounded by her family at UMass Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Boston, Maggie was the daughter of John J. and Mary (Linn) Curran and lived in both Dorchester and Worcester before moving to Holden in 1990.
Maggie was a 1970 graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Worcester.
She attended Marymount College in Florida and received her bachelor's degree in elementary and special education from Anna Maria College in Paxton. While teaching in both Leicester and Worcester Public Schools, Maggie pursued her master's degree in counselling. She held various roles helping children and families over the years until her retirement in 2017 when she went to work as a special needs aid at Central Tree Middle School in Rutland. Her life was dedicated to helping those who needed it most.
She was a devout member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson. Maggie's life was centered on her family and strong faith in God. She loved to spend time in Maine and adored her community in Holden; she never met a person that she didn't soon consider a friend. Her heart of gold, sense of humor, and loving personality touched all who met her, and she will be truly missed by many.
She will be affectionately remembered by her husband of 34 years, John J. Early; a son, Andrew Early and his wife, Katie of Boston; a daughter, Caroline Duclos and her husband, Dan of Worcester; a grandson, Aidan Early; a brother, John "Jack" Curran and his wife, Marie of Holden; a sister, Cornelia Lund and her husband, Myles of Palm Coast, Florida, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her sister, Judith Reardon.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Maggie's family from 5-8pm on Tuesday August 20th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday August 21, St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. Interment will follow at Grove Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JHM Foundation, an organization close to the family that supports various charities (jhmfdn.org). To share a memory or online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019