Margaret L. (Ross) Farley, 86
Northborough - Margaret Lee (Ross) Farley, 86, of Northborough, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the Chiampa Funeral Home, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury. A service in the funeral home will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 11:00 am. The complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition. To view Margaret's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019