|
|
Margaret "Peggy" (Turcotte) Flaherty
Clinton - Margaret M. "Peggy" (Turcotte) Flaherty, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Harold J. Flaherty. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Ellen Alicandro & husband Vincent of Worcester; and Nancy Flaherty of Boston; generations of nieces and nephews, notably her primary caretaker, Maureen "Muffin" Morin & husband Robert, Mary E. Kittredge, Kathleen Kane, and Kevin J. O'Malley, all of Clinton; John O'Malley & wife Karen, Peggy Kennedy & husband Joseph, of Lancaster; Heidi Busby & husband Aaron of VA; Mary Ellen MacLeod & husband Donald of Millbury, Elizabeth Tasker & husband Jefferson of Hudson; Joe Turcotte, and Louise Turcotte, both of CO; the Flaherty family, extended relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings, John "Jack" Turcotte, and Joanne C. (Turcotte) O'Malley.
Margaret was born in Clinton to the late John & Mary (Keiser) Turcotte. She attended local schools and graduated from Worcester Trade School. In addition to working as a hairdresser and later for Ray-O-Vac, Aunt Peg dedicated her life to family. Talented in knitting and crochet, she made countless sweaters, hats & mittens for her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed simple pleasures: long drives and day trips, and catching up on current events while enjoying coffee with her sister and best friend Joanne. Peg loved hockey, was an ardent fan of the Boston Bruins, and also cheered for the Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics. She will be missed by countless nieces and nephews and many dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to Mass on Tuesday morning from 10 until 11AM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Margaret Flaherty to: Knollwood Nursing Center, Employee Appreciation Fund, 87 Briarwood Circle, Worcester, MA 01606. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28, 2020