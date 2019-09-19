|
|
Margaret Marie Flynn
Mesa AZ - Margaret Marie Flynn, 32, of Mesa Arizona passed unexpectedly on September 5th 2019. She is the daughter of the late Peter Flynn and the late Marguerite Flynn of Dudley. Margaret was born in Worcester, MA. She is survived by her sister Katherine Flynn and her husband Jason Soucie and her niece Keira, and her brother James Flynn and his wife Nina Flynn, her nephew William and her niece June. She has many family members in central and western Massachusetts including an aunt Marie Pratt of Wilbraham.
She earned her Master's Degree in Communication Studies from University of Connecticut in 2010 and a PhD from the University of Connecticut in 2013. She worked as an Adjunct Professor at several New England Universities and most recently Mesa Community College.
Margaret had a beautiful smile, an unparalleled sense of humor, and a quick wit. She was unendingly giving to those she loved and to anyone in need. She had a magnetic way about her. She was brilliant, kind, and successful. Despite all of her accolades, accomplishments, and talents, she remained humble. Margaret struggled with depression, anxiety, and alcoholism, which robbed her of a bright future. She will be intensely and forever missed. Calling hours are Saturday Sept. 21 from 2 to 5 PM at Bartel Funeral Home and Chapel 33 Schofield Avenue Dudley. A prayer service will follow at 5 PM.www.bartelfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers -The Foundation for Alcoholism Research and The Lustgarten Foundation.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019