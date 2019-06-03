|
|
Margaret M. Gure, 84
WESTBOROUGH - Margaret M. (Concaugh) Gure, 84, of Westborough passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 with her devoted family by her side. Margaret "Maggie" was born on April 22, 1935 in Boston, MA. Maggie was the only daughter of Patrick and Susan (Mcniff) Concaugh. Maggie was predeceased by her loving husband Charles "Charlie" P. Gure with whom she shared 50 years of marriage and her brothers, James Concaugh, Joseph Concaugh, William Concaugh and John Concaugh. She leaves her daughter, Maryann G. Krane and her husband Ian M. Krane of Fairhaven, MA and her daughter Carolyn M. Gure of Westborough. Maggie also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Daniel C. Krane, Sara R. Krane, Joseph S. Whitney and Michael E. Whitney.
Maggie was a 1953 graduate of Westborough High School. She attended Kathryn Gibbs Secretarial School, after which she worked at Wyman Gordon Company where she met her beloved husband, Charlie. Maggie enjoyed being the Librarian for many years at the Armstrong School in Westborough. Her other great passion in life was her vast knowledge of antiques. Maggie loved seeking, collecting, and decorating with Early American antiques. In 1975, she began a rich and fulfilling antique business that began in the front room of their saltbox home. Maggie's passion fueled the growth and expansion of her business into what became known as Salt Box House Antiques. Antique dealers knew her for her annual Christmas Open Houses, the many antique shows she held throughout New England and her antique home, which was showcased in Early American Life Magazine. Maggie was so proud of her Irish heritage, her Westborough roots and her famous homemade caramel apples she made on Halloween.
The Gure Family would like to thank the VNA Care Network & Hospice and the many caregivers for the skilled and compassionate care provided to their Mom.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Maggie's life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10am at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main Street, Westborough, MA. Burial will follow at the St. Luke's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in the name of Margaret M. Gure to the Westborough Senior Center, 4 Rogers Road, Westborough, MA 01581.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019