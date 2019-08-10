|
Margaret "Peggy" Picchierri at 84
Worcester - Margaret H. "Peggy" (Robichaud) Picchierri, 84, of Worcester died peacefully August 9, 2019 in the UMASS Medical Center after an illness. Margaret leaves her children, a son Gerald C Picchierri and his wife Louise of Cape Cod, her daughters Patricia Monagle of Aberdeen New Jersey, and Judy Davis and her husband Ian of Vermont. Margaret was the proud grandmother to Jeremy Picchierri, and Andrew and Ryan Monagle, and several nephews and nieces.
Margaret was born in Worcester daughter of Loretta Robichaud and lived here all her life. She was a graduate of Commerce High School. Margaret was a Phlebotomist for several private companies. At one time she was a well liked bartender at the former Paddock Lounge for many years.
Margaret was a lover of all animals and enjoyed painting and doing ceramics and crafts. However her most treasured times were when she was with her family. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Calling hours for Margaret will be held on Tuesday August 13, from 4PM to 7PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. A service will be held at 7PM. To leave a message of condolence for Margaret's family please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019