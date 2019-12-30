|
Margaret Haley, 73
Clinton - Margaret L. (Oliver) Haley, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Sterling Village on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She is survived by her children, Harold Haley of Clinton; David Haley & wife Diana of Templeton; Carol Hamilton of Worcester; and Carole Sue Haley of Wisconsin; her siblings, Jeanette Diluzio, Raymond Oliver, and Frank Oliver; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and her former husband Ian Goudie. She is pre-deceased by her sister Carol McClain.
Margaret was born in Ayer to the late Raymond & Anna (Cote) Oliver. She was raised in a military family and spent three years abroad, studying in France as a child until returning home and settling in Shirley. In addition to raising her children, Marge worked for many years as a machine operator for Nypro, Inc. and later with Injectronics in Clinton. If you ever met Marge you would remember her for life. Her outgoing personality, ability to speak her mind openly, keen wit and sense of humor just scratch the surface of her personality. She was generous with her time and friendship and always willing to help anyone in need. She had many passions: playing cards and cribbage, coloring, cooking, baking, eating lobster, and taking trips to Jackman, Maine. Marge made friends wherever she traveled and kept them close to her heart. She loved to dance, laugh, and have fun. In accordance with her wishes, she would like you to do the same in her honor. Please join her family in celebrating the life of Margaret Haley from 1-6 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Clinton -Walter P. "Miz" O'Malley Post 523, 10 Allen St. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020