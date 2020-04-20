|
Margaret W. Howe
NORTHBOROUGH - Margaret Walker Howe passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 she was 101 years old. Her husband of 64 years, Donald W. Howe, preceded her in death in 2006. Margaret was born and raised in Oxford, New York, a daughter of the late Charles L. and Grace H. (Darling) Walker.
After completing her studies at the Pratt Institute of Art in Brooklyn, NY, Margaret secured a position with a local printing company where she designed artwork for sugar packets. She worked many years at the Gordon Library on WPI's Worcester Campus where she served as a skilled book mender. After retirement, Margaret and Donald moved to Orleans where together they enjoyed many years before returning to Westborough to be nearer to family.
Always one to stay active, Margaret volunteered as a book mender in the Worcester Public Schools and at the Orleans Library. She was passionate about gardening and enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, and was a skilled seamstress. Margaret also found pleasure in the Arts, especially acting with the Worcester PTA, music, and reading. For 32 years she was an integral member of Unitarian Universalist Church in Worcester and a member of its choir.
Margaret is survived by four daughters, Libbi Desautels and her husband Paul of Northborough, Carole Howe of Worcester, Janet Howe of Florida and Gail Trenholm of Oakville, Ontario, Canada; two sons, Stuart Howe and his wife Patricia of Spencer and James Howe and his wife Margie of New Mexico and Montana; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral and celebration of Margaret's life will occur at a future date.
Margaret's family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the () or to a . To leave a condolence, or to share a memory, please visit Peter's Book of Memories at www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020