Margaret T. (Mastrorio) Leonard, 91
Worcester - Margaret T. (Mastrorio) Leonard, 91, of Worcester, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Sterling Village, Sterling.
Her beloved husband of 32 years, Earl W. Leonard, died in 1984. She leaves three daughters, Claire L. McIntire and her husband William of New Orleans, LA, Ann Marie Stoica and her husband David of Paxton, MA, and Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard of Worcester and Nigeria; three grandchildren, Mary Ann Manning and her husband Craig of Worcester, Nicholas D. Stoica of Lancaster, MA, and Amy Lee McIntire of New Orleans; three great-grandchildren, Danielle Davis, Nora Manning and Harper Manning; many nieces and nephews. Her cherished son Michael predeceased her in 1980, and she was also predeceased by one brother, Michael Mastrorio, and three sisters, Libra Zolla, Catherine Battista and Grace Marzziotti. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Early) Mastrorio and graduated from the former Commerce High School.
Margaret was a telephone operator at New England Telephone and AT&T. She also worked as a telephone receptionist at Worcester City Hospital and Southgate at Shrewsbury. She had a great joy for life and loved passing time with family and friends, especially around her dining room table.
Margaret's family would like to thank the people at Sterling Village for the special care they gave her during her final illness.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, with a Mass at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday, October 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
