|
|
Sister Margaret Lynch SNDdeN, 97
WORCESTER - Sister Margaret Lynch, 97, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester.
Sister Margaret was born in Fahaduff, Castleisland, Co. Kerry, Ireland, daughter of James and Hanna (McCarty) Lynch and immigrated to Boston in 1930. She graduated in 1941 from St. Patrick's High School in Boston. She graduated in 1945 from Emmanuel College in Boston with a concentration in English and Latin. She later earned a master's degree in French from Assumption College in Worcester.
Sister Margret entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1945 as Sister Mary Kevin.
Sister taught at Notre Dame schools in Boston from 1954 to 1966. She then became director of the vocation preparation program of the Sisters of Notre Dame for six years. Later, she was a principal at St. Mary High School in Waltham and on the faculty at Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston.
In 1981, Sister found a new focus for her ministry as a spiritual director, and spent several years leading retreats in the Diocese of Springfield and at Jesuit retreat houses. She has lived in Worcester for many years.
Sister Margaret leaves a brother James Lynch of Marshfield, many nephews and nieces in the United States and Ireland, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by a sister Mary Lynch of Framingham, and three brothers, Donal, Sean and Finn Lynch of Ireland.
The burial will be private in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery in Worcester. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are changed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020