Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Margaret Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Margaret Lynch Obituary
Sister Margaret Lynch SNDdeN, 97

WORCESTER - Sister Margaret Lynch, 97, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester.

Sister Margaret was born in Fahaduff, Castleisland, Co. Kerry, Ireland, daughter of James and Hanna (McCarty) Lynch and immigrated to Boston in 1930. She graduated in 1941 from St. Patrick's High School in Boston. She graduated in 1945 from Emmanuel College in Boston with a concentration in English and Latin. She later earned a master's degree in French from Assumption College in Worcester.

Sister Margret entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1945 as Sister Mary Kevin.

Sister taught at Notre Dame schools in Boston from 1954 to 1966. She then became director of the vocation preparation program of the Sisters of Notre Dame for six years. Later, she was a principal at St. Mary High School in Waltham and on the faculty at Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston.

In 1981, Sister found a new focus for her ministry as a spiritual director, and spent several years leading retreats in the Diocese of Springfield and at Jesuit retreat houses. She has lived in Worcester for many years.

Sister Margaret leaves a brother James Lynch of Marshfield, many nephews and nieces in the United States and Ireland, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by a sister Mary Lynch of Framingham, and three brothers, Donal, Sean and Finn Lynch of Ireland.

The burial will be private in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery in Worcester. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are changed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -