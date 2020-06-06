Margaret MacLaughlinLancaster - Margaret J. (Messersmith) MacLaughlin, 91, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 39 years, George N. MacLaughlin, Jr. She is survived by her children, Thomas MacLaughlin, husband of the late Su MacLaughlin, of Milton; Tim MacLaughlin & wife Joanne; Jeanine Eickhorst & husband Henry, all of Lancaster; and Jill Bailey & husband Tom of Mansfield. She leaves her grandchildren: Shevaun Roper, Jake Eickhorst, Spencer and Andrew Bailey, Zachary, Janelle, and T.J. MacLaughlin; great-grandchildren: Matthew and Brady Roper, Hailey and Nathan Eickhorst, and Patrick Bailey; nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends, notably Norma McCarty. Margaret was born in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania daughter of the late John & Matilda (Trout) Messersmith. She graduated from Fleetwood High School and achieved her professional degree in Accounting. In addition to raising her family, Margaret was employed as an auditing manager with the Sears Roebuck Company for more than twenty years until retiring. Actively involved in her community, Margaret served as a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout troop leader, former trustee of the Thayer Memorial Library, and long-time faithful parishioner of Immaculate Conception Parish in Lancaster. Margaret could often be found walking her beloved beagles through the neighborhood or tending to her prized garden of flowers and vegetables. Above all, she was the proud matriarch of her loving family and was happiest in the company of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at Immaculate Conception Church with interment to follow in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Margaret MacLaughlin to: Friends of Thayer Memorial Library, 717 Main St., Lancaster, MA 01523 or to Animal Shelter Inc., 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564. Online condolences may be placed at