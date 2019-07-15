|
|
Margaret D. (Ingram) Maki, 99
FISKDALE/NORTH BROOKFIELD - Margaret D. (Ingram) Maki, 99, of Fiskdale/North Brookfield passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 in Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center in West Brookfield. She leaves a son Robert Maki and his wife Gail of Bradenton Florida; a daughter Gayle Ostiguy and her husband Rene of New Braintree; two grandchildren, Missy Katon and Jason Maki; four great grandchildren, Alexis, Hannah, Connor, and Braden. She was predeceased by her loving husband Walter Maki in 2008 and a daughter Diane in 2007. Margaret was a member of the First Congregational Church of North Brookfield. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing Bingo and spending time with her family.
A graveside service will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11.00 AM in Walnut Grove Cemetery in North Brookfield. Memorial donations can be made to the Activities Fund at the Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center 47 E. Main St. West Brookfield MA 01585.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield.
pillsburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 15 to July 17, 2019