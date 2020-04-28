Home

Margaret "Peg" Mathieu


1927 - 2020
Margaret "Peg" Mathieu Obituary
Margaret T. Mathieu, 92

Worcester - Margaret "Peg" T. (Lacey) Mathieu, 92, a longtime Worcester realtor and business woman, passed away April 25, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 at St. Vincent Hospital. Margaret was born November 27, 1927 in Worcester, MA, daughter of John J. and Honora T. Lacey. She graduated from Commerce High School.

Among her many accomplishments she owned and operated the "Christmas Lantern" in Worcester and the "Grey Gull" gift shop in Ogunquit, ME. Peg was a skilled artist who found so much enjoyment throughout her years sharing her talent in painting. Her happiest moments were those spent at family dinners and get-togethers with her many dear friends.

Margaret is survived by her four children, sons, Daniel and his wife Laurie of Rindge, NH, Francis and his wife Janet of Holden, daughters, Marlene L'Heureux and her husband, Ronald of Shrewsbury, and Sharon Laramee wife of Paul Laramee of Shrewsbury; eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, and 1 due this summer. She is predeceased by her parents, a daughter Anne Marie, her former husband Valmore L. Mathieu, and her brother, John D. "Jack" Lacey.

A private Catholic Funeral will be held at a later time.

Memorial contributions can be made to Tunnel To Towers Foundation at www.Tunnel2Towers.org., or a .

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
