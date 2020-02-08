|
Margaret A. Matthews
Millbury - Margaret Anne (Marlborough) Matthews died February 5, 2020. The daughter of the late John M. and Margaret A. (Kinniery) Marlborough, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph K. Matthews, and her sister, Mary J. O'Connor. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families; and her cousin Paula (Kinniery) Parent of Bethlehem, CT and her family.
A lifelong resident of Millbury, Margaret was a graduate of Pembroke College (now Brown University), and Clark University. A career educator, she taught English and then became the media librarian at Millbury High School. She was active in town affairs and was a member of the Millbury Historical Society, the Millbury Women's Club, the Embroiders Guild, the Guild of Our Lady of Providence, and St. Brigid Parish.
The family is deeply grateful for the care Margaret and her late husband received at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center in the last years of their lives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Notre Dame Educational Bridge Center, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA, 01605, or the Millbury Public Library, 128 Elm Street, Millbury, MA, 01527.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11:00 at St. Brigid Church, 59 North Main Street, Millbury, Massachusetts. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery. Please visit Margaret's tribute & guestbook at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020