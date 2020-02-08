Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
59 North Main Street
Millbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Matthews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Matthews Obituary
Margaret A. Matthews

Millbury - Margaret Anne (Marlborough) Matthews died February 5, 2020. The daughter of the late John M. and Margaret A. (Kinniery) Marlborough, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph K. Matthews, and her sister, Mary J. O'Connor. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families; and her cousin Paula (Kinniery) Parent of Bethlehem, CT and her family.

A lifelong resident of Millbury, Margaret was a graduate of Pembroke College (now Brown University), and Clark University. A career educator, she taught English and then became the media librarian at Millbury High School. She was active in town affairs and was a member of the Millbury Historical Society, the Millbury Women's Club, the Embroiders Guild, the Guild of Our Lady of Providence, and St. Brigid Parish.

The family is deeply grateful for the care Margaret and her late husband received at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center in the last years of their lives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Notre Dame Educational Bridge Center, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA, 01605, or the Millbury Public Library, 128 Elm Street, Millbury, MA, 01527.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11:00 at St. Brigid Church, 59 North Main Street, Millbury, Massachusetts. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery. Please visit Margaret's tribute & guestbook at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -