Sister Margaret McCurdy SNDdeN

Sister Margaret McCurdy, SNDdeN

WORCESTER - Sister Margaret McCurdy, 91, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester.

Sister was born Alice Ruth in Cambridge daughter of William F. and Margaret L. (Cullinane) McCurdy. She graduated from St. Mary of the Annunciation High School in Cambridge, and Emmanuel College with a combined English and Education major. She earned a master's degree in Pastoral Ministry from St. Joseph College in West Hartford.

Sister was an educator at several Notre Dame schools. She was a teacher at St. Michael's School in Hudson and St. Gregory's School in Dorchester. She was a principal at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted School in Waltham, and St. John's School in Wellesley. Leominster. From 1982 through 1992, she was on the staff at St. Mary's Parish in Shrewsbury where she was a pastoral associate and principal of its school. She followed to serve as principal of Julie Country Day School in Leominster until 1999.

Sister Margaret was a testing consultant in the School Department of the Diocese of Worcester from 1999 to 2001. In retirement, she was a receptionist at Notre Dame du Lac and a hospice volunteer.

Sister Margaret leaves her sister, Patricia Pitts of Rochester, N.Y. and her sister-in-law, Norma McCurdy of Malden, nieces, nephews, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.

She was predeceased by her brothers, William F. McCurdy Jr., Robert J. McCurdy and her sister Mary Catherine Cole.

The burial was private in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when gathering restrictions are removed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
