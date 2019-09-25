|
|
Margaret M. Naleski, 92
AUBURN - Margaret M. (McGurn) Naleski of Auburn, MA died on Tuesday September 24, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends at the Homestead Hall Rest Home, Worcester, MA.
Margaret was born on April 18, 1927 in Worcester, MA to the late James and Catherine McGurn. Margaret was married to Victor G. Naleski on September 18, 1948. She is survived by sons, daughter's-in-law, and daughters; Victor and Janet Naleski of W. Hartford, CT, David and Rose Naleski of Southold, NY, Joanne (Gering) Naleski of Rehoboth, MA, Ann (Henry) Naleski of Foster, RI and her 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Margaret is predeceased by her beloved husband and her son, Stephan P. Naleski, her sisters, Maryann McGurn and Catherine (McGurn) Burke.
Margaret worked as a nurse's aide at Memorial Hospital, Worcester, MA and in the school lunch program in the Auburn elementary schools. She loved to work but her focus was always on her beloved husband, her family, and her faith. When people needed to be cared for, she was the one that people relied on. Shortly after she was married and with 3 little boys in tow, she took her Mother-In-Law, who had suffered a stroke into her home and cared for her for 5 years. When her Mother was diagnosed with cancer, Margaret took her into her home until she passed away 10 months later. When any of her children or other family members needed help, she was there for them.
Her faith was the sustenance that carried her through the tribulations of this life.
Calling hours for Margaret will be on Friday September 27, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Her funeral will be from the funeral home on Saturday September 28, 2019 with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 AM in North American Martyr's Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central Street, Auburn, MA. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to the Homestead Hall Rest Home, 10 Homestead Avenue, Worcester, MA 01610. To leave a note of condolence for Margaret's family or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019