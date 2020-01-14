|
Margaret M. Niedzinski
Worcester - Margaret M. (Love) Niedzinski, 90, of Worcester, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, January 13, 2020. Her husband, John T. Niedzinski, predeceased her in 1986.
Margaret is survived by a son, Richard P. Niedzinski and his wife Vivian; a grandson, James P. Niedzinski; a dear friend and caregiver, Suzanne M.ndinda. Margaret was predeceased by an infant son, John M. Niedzinski in 1959. She was born in Webster, daughter of the late, James J. and Mary M. (Connor) Love.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoyed her time at home with family.
A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 551 Pleasant Street, Worcester (kindly go directly to church). Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Dudley. There are no calling hours.
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester, is assisting her family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020