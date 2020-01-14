Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Margaret Niedzinski
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
551 Pleasant Street
Worcester, MA
Margaret Niedzinski Obituary
Margaret M. Niedzinski

Worcester - Margaret M. (Love) Niedzinski, 90, of Worcester, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, January 13, 2020. Her husband, John T. Niedzinski, predeceased her in 1986.

Margaret is survived by a son, Richard P. Niedzinski and his wife Vivian; a grandson, James P. Niedzinski; a dear friend and caregiver, Suzanne M.ndinda. Margaret was predeceased by an infant son, John M. Niedzinski in 1959. She was born in Webster, daughter of the late, James J. and Mary M. (Connor) Love.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoyed her time at home with family.

A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 551 Pleasant Street, Worcester (kindly go directly to church). Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Dudley. There are no calling hours.

MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester, is assisting her family with arrangements.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
