|
|
Margaret "Peggy" E. Ontso
Northborough - Margaret "Peggy" E. (McShane) Ontso, 75, of Northborough, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 25, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center (University Campus) in Worcester. She was a lifelong resident of Northborough and was very involved in the town she loved. Peggy spent many years in the trucking industry as an officer manager before retiring in 2007. She volunteered for meals-on-wheels and at the Northborough Senior Center where she was a faithful member of the Needlers' Knitting Group.
Peggy's husband of 37 years, Louis Ontso, predeceased her in 2006. She is survived by a son, Christopher S. Ontso and his wife Lauri of Rumford, RI; her daughter, Suzanne M. Ontso of Woburn; a son, Gregory J. Ontso and his wife Melissa of Madison, WI.
She leaves her 4 grandchildren, Eleanor Ontso, Lilith Yunker, William Burt and Kyra Halpin.
Peggy is also survived by her two brothers, John McShane, Jr. and his wife, Linda of Lakeland, FL and Richard McShane of Sacramento, CA; her identical twin sister, Mary Ellen Bombard and her husband Edward of Northborough, and a sister, Katherine Ashton and her husband Donald of Arvada, CO; a sister-in-law, Athina Simonian and her husband Zorab of Worcester, and brother- in-law Anthony Jezerski of Webster. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
Peggy was a graduate of Algonquin Regional High School, class of 1961. She loved traveling, had a passion for crafts and frequently enjoyed community meals at Trinity Church.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street, Boylston, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. Family and friends are kindly asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow at Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. Memorial Donations may be made to the Northborough Senior Center, 119 Bearfoot Road Northborough, MA 01532. To view Peggy's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.
chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019