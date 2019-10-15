|
Margaret A. (Fortune) Parker, 94
WORCESTER - Margaret A. (Fortune) Parker, 94, of Worcester and formerly of Spencer passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 in Jewish Healthcare Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Her husband, Robert A. Parker died in 2005. She leaves two sons, Kevin A. Price and his wife Suzanne of Westfield and Stephen W. Price and his wife Darlene of Worcester; two daughters, Ellen A. Chauvin and her husband Michael of Spencer and Maryanne Price and her companion Phillip Bleicher of South Dennis; a sister Catherine E. Smalley of Worcester; two step-daughters, Jean Abrams and her husband Richard of Westborough and Susan Larson and her husband Lee Clifford of Mashpee; 20 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband Donald J. Price, Sr., a son Donald J. Price, Jr., a daughter Cathleen A. Kelly and a sister Eleanor M. Fortune.
Margaret was born in Shelton, CT, daughter of William A. and Ellen C. (Hogan) Fortune. She graduated from North High School and attended the Katherine Ward School of Business and Quinsigamond Community College. She worked in the marketing and technology dept. for Nynex of Boston for 23 years retiring in 1989. She was the original owner and operator of Telephone Answering Service of Spencer from 1963-1971. After retiring she volunteered at the former Foothills Theater, the Worcester Art Museum and the Jewish Community Center. She enjoyed traveling and more than anything else loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Jewish Healthcare Center including JHC Hospice who worked diligently everyday to care for her.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 18 at 11:00 AM in J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours are Thursday, October 17 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. Please omit flowers.
