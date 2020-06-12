Margaret "Peggy" Phillips, 82
Auburn - - Margaret M. "Peggy" (Galvin) Phillips, 82, passed away on June 8, 2020. She was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late John F. and Mary T. "Jessie" (Danahy) Galvin. Peggy went to St. Stephen's School with her sisters, Marilyn and Frances. She commuted daily to Emmanuel College with her "Station Wagon Gang", who remained her life-long friends. She earned a degree in Sociology; Psychology and Education and completed her Masters of Education in Guidance and Counseling at Worcester State.
Peggy's career began in the Worcester Public Schools where she worked as a teacher and guidance counselor for 15 years. She then worked for the Shrewsbury Public Schools as their school psychologist for 20 years, stepping into the role of acting vice principal prior to her retirement.
Peggy loved belonging to North American Martyrs Church and was very active in multiple ministries. She always had a great time with her friends working on things for the church. The church group trips within the US and larger trips abroad to Ireland, Italy, and France were taken with friends and family whenever possible.
Peggy had a great love of spending time with family. She brought joy and fun to every special occasion, holiday, everyday activity or trip to see family in Rhode Island and Florida. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren, attending all of their activities and providing hours of summer fun at Nana's pool. She shared her love of music, piano and singing with her grandchildren and was very proud of their creativity and abilities with artwork, performing arts and sports.
She was an amazing woman, who after losing her husband of 23 years in 1989, put her three children through college, always available to love and support them throughout her life. Peggy was a role model for being a kind and loving human being. Anyone who met her always held her in a special place in their hearts.
She will be forever loved and missed by her daughter, Sharon (Phillips) Krug and her husband, Scott of West Boylston, their children, Clare, Mary and Scott Jr.; her son, John Phillips and his partner, Sandi George of Northbridge, his children, Alexandra and Sydney; her son, David Phillips and his wife, Victoria of Whitinsville and Hernando, FL; her sister, Frances (Galvin) Bowler and her husband, Jack of Arlington; her sister-in-law, Geraldine (Phillips) Krupika and her husband, Stephen of Sturbridge, and brother-in-law, Thomas Phillips of Whitinsville. She will be loved and remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, David, who she will be reunited with after 30 years apart, her parents, and her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Galvin) and Francis Adamski.
Peggy wanted to thank all of her caregivers at Jewish Health Care and JHC Hospice for their kindness and compassion as they helped Peggy with her struggles at the end of her life, and for their faithful dedication to helping her with family FaceTime visits during the quarantine restrictions of the last few months.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, June 16th from 4 - 7 pm at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and all attending must wear either a mask or face covering. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17th at 11am at the North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Dr., Auburn. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers Peggy's family asks that memorial donations be made to Kateri's Kitchen Food Pantry (c/o North American Martyrs Church), 8 Wyoma Dr., Auburn, MA 01501. https://www.namartyrsauburn.org/charitable-outreach. To share an online condolence or a memory with t he family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.